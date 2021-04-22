UrduPoint.com
Jordan's King Urges Considering Possibility Of Releasing Detainees In Security Threat Case

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Jordan's King Urges Considering Possibility of Releasing Detainees in Security Threat Case

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) King of Jordan Abdullah II called on relevant bodies to find an opportunity to release the detainees in the case of 'undermining the security of the state,' the Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) said on Thursday.

"HM King Abdullah II, in response to a request to forgive some sedition case detainees: In this holy month when we all wish to be with family, I ask officials to look into the proper mechanism to have those who were misled into following the sedition, return to their families soon," the RHC tweeted.

Several Jordanian high-level officials were arrested over a security breach earlier in April. Former crown prince, Hamzah bin Al-Hussein, said on April 4 that he was under house arrest, after he was told to stop actions that undermined national stability, as part of a broader security probe. Jordanian authorities said that Hamzah and two other officials had made contacts with foreign intelligence with a view to destabilizing the kingdom.

