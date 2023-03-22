UrduPoint.com

Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador In Protests Of Finance Minister's Remarks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in Protests of Finance Minister's Remarks

Jordan's lower house of parliament called on the government to take measures against Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich after his remarks on Palestinians, and voted to voted to expel the Israeli ambassador in Amman, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Jordan's lower house of parliament called on the government to take measures against Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich after his remarks on Palestinians, and voted to voted to expel the Israeli ambassador in Amman, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Smotrich, who is also the leader of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, spoke at an event in Paris in front of a map that depicted Jordan and the West Bank of the Palestinian Authority as part of Israel. Moreover, Smotrich said that "there is no such thing as a Palestinian people."

During the parliamentary session, lower house speaker Ahmed Safadi called on the government to take effective measures against the Israeli finance minister's statements and behavior.

Petra cited the lawmakers as saying that Smotrich's behavior reflects "an Israeli arrogance and disrespect of international treaties and conventions."

Smotrich has made similarly harsh remarks toward Palestinians in the past. In late February, two Israelis were shot dead by an alleged Palestinian terrorist in the city of Huwara. Following the attack, Smotrich said that Israel should wipe this Palestinian city from the face of the earth.

