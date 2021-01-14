MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The new Jordanian government led by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh secured the vote of confidence by the parliament's lower house, the Jordan news Agency (Petra) reported on Wednesday.

The decision was passed with 88 votes in favor, 38 against and one abstention, according to the report.

In a response address to lawmakers, Khasawneh thanked them for the vote and pledged close cooperation in working toward overcoming the "exceptional phase" that the world is going through, as quoted in the report.

Last week, before the parliament was due to begin a 7-day consultation on granting the new government a vote of confidence, the new prime minister said his cabinet's Primary focus would be on gradual reopening of industries affected by the pandemic. Among other things, Khasawneh promised to lift the curfew, which was imposed last Friday and took effect this week.