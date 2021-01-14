UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordan's New Government Secures Vote Of Confidence From Parliament - State Media

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Jordan's New Government Secures Vote of Confidence From Parliament - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The new Jordanian government led by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh secured the vote of confidence by the parliament's lower house, the Jordan news Agency (Petra) reported on Wednesday.

The decision was passed with 88 votes in favor, 38 against and one abstention, according to the report.

In a response address to lawmakers, Khasawneh thanked them for the vote and pledged close cooperation in working toward overcoming the "exceptional phase" that the world is going through, as quoted in the report.

Last week, before the parliament was due to begin a 7-day consultation on granting the new government a vote of confidence, the new prime minister said his cabinet's Primary focus would be on gradual reopening of industries affected by the pandemic. Among other things, Khasawneh promised to lift the curfew, which was imposed last Friday and took effect this week.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Parliament Vote Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

25 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

40 minutes ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

40 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, lon ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lanka Registers 1st Case of Coronavirus Varian ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.