Jordan's New Government Sworn In By King Abdullah II - Reports

Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:53 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The new Jordanian government, headed by former palace adviser Bisher Khasawneh, has been sworn in by the country's monarch, King Abdullah II, the state-run Petra news agency reported on Monday.

Khasawneh and 31 other government ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, the agency stated.

Notably, Ayman Safadi has retained his post as foreign minister and will also serve as deputy prime minister, along with Tawfiq Kreishan, the minister of local administration, and the minister of state for economic affairs, Umayya Toukan, the agency said.

Two other ministers will be sworn in once they have completed a coronavirus disease-related quarantine period, the agency stated.

The new government is set to submit a 100-day action plan to the monarch, to outline the new administration's planned social, financial, and political reforms, according to the agency.

Jordan's previous government, headed by ex-prime minister Omar Razzaz, resigned on October 3 ahead of a planned reshuffle. King Abdullah II accepted the government's resignation and announced Khasawneh's appointment on Thursday.

Khasawneh previously served as Jordan's ambassador to multiple countries, including Egypt, France, and Kenya. Prior to his appointment, the former diplomat served as an adviser to the monarch.

