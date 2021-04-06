MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Hamzah bin Al-Hussein, a former crown prince of Jordan, has sworn loyalty to his half-brother, King Abdullah II, in a letter published by the royal court on Monday.

The 41-year-old said on Sunday he was under house arrest, a day after state media reported that he was told to stop actions that undermined national stability, as part of a broader security probe.

"The interests of the homeland must remain above all considerations, and we must all stand behind His Majesty the King in his efforts to protect Jordan and its national interests," he was quoted as saying.

"I place myself in the hands of His Majesty the King, stressing that I will remain... committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. I will always be of help and support to His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince," he prince added.

The estranged prince penned the letter after meeting with King Abdullah II's uncle, Prince El Hassan bin Talal, the court said.

Prince Hamzah was first in line to the throne until King Abdullah II removed his title as crown prince in 2004 and conferred it on his son Hussein five years later.