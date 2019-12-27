(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jordan's total public debt increased in the first ten months of 2019 to 30,194 billion dinars (around 42 billion U.S. dollars).

JORDAN'S, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Jordan's total public debt increased in the first ten months of 2019 to 30,194 billion dinars (around 42 billion U.S. Dollars ).

According to figures by the Jordanian finance ministry, a copy of which was obtained by Xinhua, the total debt accounted for 96.9 percent of the gross domestic product by the end of October 2019 compared to the same period last year.

The figures indicated that the total domestic debt for the end of October reached 17,703 billion dinars.

The volume of state budget deficit amounted to 1.133 billion dinars at the end of October, while revenues increased by 1.6 percent to record 6.045 billion dinars.

The figures also showed that the volume of public spending increased by 371 million dinars to reach 7.178 billion dinars at the end of October, while total revenues amounted to 6.045 billion dinars.