DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Jordanian security forces used tear gas during a mass teachers' strike in Amman on Thursday, local media reported.

One demonstrator and four security officers were injured during the strike, according to the Ammon news agency.

Earlier in the day, more than 20,000 teachers took to the streets of Amman and other cities demanding a 50-percent wage increase that was agreed upon in 2014.

Amman Governor Saad Shihab urged the Jordan Teachers Association to abide by the law, while the government expressed its commitment to dialogue with the teachers. According to the Jordanian Petra news agency, the government held several meetings with the association that resulted in an agreement to pass a bill allowing bonuses of up to 250 percent depending on the quality of work.

Meanwhile, the association announced a mass strike beginning on Sunday.