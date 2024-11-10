Jorgensen the hero as Australia edge England in Twickenham thriller

Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Max Jorgensen's try in added-on time lifted Australia to a stunning 42-37 win over England at Twickenham on Saturday as the Wallabies launched their tour of Britain with a desperately-needed victory.

The lead changed hands four times in the closing 15 minutes, with England 37-35 ahead and 80 minutes already played after lock Maro Itoje's try was converted by fly-half Marcus Smith.

But replacement back Jorgensen struck in the 84th minute when, from a Len Ikitau offload that sucked in Smith, he scored the last of the game's 10 tries.

Ben Donaldson converted as the Wallabies beat England at Twickenham for the first time since they knocked them out of the 2015 World Cup.

This was also just Australia's second win in 12 Tests against England, with the Wallabies the underdogs after losing five of their six games in this year's southern hemisphere Rugby Championship.

Victory for Australia kept alive their hopes of emulating the Wallabies' celebrated Grand Slam of 1984.

"It wasn't a great start, but I'm really proud of the way the boys fought back," Australia coach Joe Schmidt told Stan Sport.

The New Zealander added: "I am really proud of the tries that we put together too... I was blown away at how we got out of jail at the end."

The Wallabies next play struggling Wales, with veteran forward Allan Alaalatoa saying: "It was a massive step forward and we have a massive game next week. I loved it and it was an even better feel for some of our boys whose first time it was playing here in Twickenham."

Defeat meant England had lost four Tests in a row after last week's agonising 24-22 loss to New Zealand -- their third straight reverse against the All Blacks this year.

Turning narrow leads into wins has been a recurring problem for England and their task won't get any easier when they face world champions South Africa next weekend.

England coach Steve Borthwick, reflecting on Saturday's reverse, told TNT Sport: "When you make that number of errors, seven handling errors and 20 turnovers in total, you give the opportunity to the opposition to run in space and score tries and they did.

England took an early 15-3 lead following two tries by flanker Chandler Cunningham-South.

But the Wallabies scored three of their own through Tom Wright, captain Harry Wilson and lock Jeremy Williams to be 28-18 up heading into the last quarter.

England, however, hit back through replacement wing Ollie Sleightholme's try double to lead 30-28.

But Australia responded when wing Andrew Kellaway gathered a loose pass from George Ford and ran clear for a try.

Noah Lolesio's conversion left the Wallabies five points in front at 35-30 with five minutes left -- and there was plenty more drama to come.

England had opened the scoring with a fifth-minute fine try that stemmed from Smith's grubber kick, with Cunningham-South going in at the corner.

Cunningham-South had his second try when he powered over from close range in the 12th minute.

Smith extended England's lead to 15-3 with a 39-metre penalty before home flanker Tom Curry appeared to be knocked out cold while making a 23rd-minute tackle.

The delay while Curry was treated before going off disrupted England's rhythm and Australia were soon back in the game.

Much of the pre-match build-up had focused on Schmidt giving a Test debut to Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, a multi-million Dollar capture from rugby league, even though this was the 21-year-old's first senior game of rugby union.

Suaalii's sublime one-handed pass sent in full-back Wright for a 26th-minute converted try before Smith kicked England 18-10 ahead.

But No 8 Wilson went over for a try following a fine break by replacement scrum-half Tate McDermott, with Lolesio's conversion leading the Wallabies 20-18 ahead at half-time.

Wallaby lock Williams dived in at the corner under pressure from England's Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Ben Spencer early in the second half for a try upheld by a lengthy video review.

Another Smith grubber kick paved the way for Sleightholme's maiden Test try and he was soon in again only for the wing to end up on the losing side.

