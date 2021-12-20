BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Chile's far right politician Jose Antonio Kast has admitted defeat in the second round of the presidential election and has congratulated leftist congressman Gabriel Boric, who has over 55 percent of the votes, with more than half of the ballots counted.

"I just got off the phone with @gabrielboric and I congratulated him on his great triumph.

Starting from today, he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile always comes first," Kast said on Twitter on Sunday.

Chile's Electoral Service said after nearly 69 percent of the ballots were counted that Boric has 55.18 percent, while Kast has 44.82 percent.

In the first round of the presidential election, held in November, Boric got nearly 26 percent, while Kast secured almost 28 percent of the votes.