Joshua Wong, Two Fellow Hong Kong Dissidents Jailed For Protests

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:04 PM

Joshua Wong, two fellow Hong Kong dissidents jailed for protests

Leading Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong was jailed alongside two other young activists on Wednesday for leading an illegal rally outside the city's police headquarters during last year's huge democracy protests

Leading Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong was jailed alongside two other young activists on Wednesday for leading an illegal rally outside the city's police headquarters during last year's huge democracy protests.

Wong was sentenced to 13.5 months in jail while his colleagues Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam got 10 months and seven months respectively, an AFP reporter inside the court said.

