UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalism Advocacy Group Says Labeling State Media On Social Platforms 'Fraught'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:20 AM

Journalism Advocacy Group Says Labeling State Media on Social Platforms 'Fraught'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) warned that labeling state media on social platforms is "fraught" given that the procedure implemented by Facebook, Google and Twitter may lack transparency, objectivity and consistency.

"Labeling state media is fraught," CPJ Advocacy Director Courtney Radsch wrote on Wednesday. "Several observers and people working at outlets that have been subject to such designations say the process lacks transparency, according to CPJ interviews and public statements. Some said they perceive the labels as derogatory and subjective."

Twitter, the latest social media giant to label some state media, said it started with accounts they determined are affiliated with a state in the so-called P5 countries - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

State-financed media that are deemed to enjoy editorial independence would not receive the label, CPJ quoted Twitter's announcement.

The Twitter accounts of the RT broadcaster and those linked to the Rossiya Segodnya media conglomerate, which includes Sputnik, have been labeled as "Russia state-affiliated media.

" However, the same labels have not been attached to the BBC or the Voice of America, both of which are state-funded.

Last Thursday, the press department of the Rossiya Segodnya said it was waiting for the labels to be applied to the state-funded media outlets of other countries in order to avoid "double standards."

However, the Russian Foreign Ministry then called the failure to label Western state-supported media as discriminatory, adding that the move has "violated democratic principles."

CPJ quoted Nick Pickles, Twitter's public policy strategy director, as saying that labeled accounts and their content will no longer be amplified through the platform's recommendation systems, "meaning that readers may be less likely to see their posts."

CPJ said many its interviewees agreed that categories with more nuance, applied to a wider array of media organizations, would make labels more effective.

Related Topics

Google Russia China Social Media Facebook Twitter France Same Independence United Kingdom United States May Media

Recent Stories

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin ..

2 hours ago

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

4 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

4 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

4 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.