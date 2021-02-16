Journalism Watchdog Supports Japanese Unions' Demands for Gender Equality in Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Tuesday declared its support for Japanese media workers unions' demand for greater representation and gender equality in the country's media.

On February 10, four union federations, including the women's caucus of Japan Federation of Commercial Broadcast Workers' Unions, Japan Federation of Newspaper Workers' Unions, Japan Federation of Publishing Workers' Unions and the Women in Media Network Japan held a press conference in the wake of the controversy generated by the remarks of the former chair of the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee, Yoshiro Mori. The federations demanded to increase the number of female executives in media industry associations to 30 percent and called for the creation of a standing committee to promote gender equality.

"Diversity and gender equality is vital if the media is to fundamentally exercise its role in both informing and representing wider society. The media should be a reflection of society and it is only by ensuring women have a seat at the table and in decision-making roles that the media meets those obligations. The IFJ expresses solidarity with and commends Japan's media trade unions in their calls for gender equality in the media industry," the watchdog group said in a statement.

Mori announced his resignation last week after facing widespread criticism for suggesting that women not be let to speak too long at board meetings.