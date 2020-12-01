Journalist federation slams paramilitary threats to N.Irish reporters

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The International Federation of Journalists on Tuesday condemned paramilitary death threats against two Northern Irish reporters, highlighting dangers to the press in the province where a correspondent was slain last year.

Two journalists working for the Sunday World newspaper were contacted by police last weekend over "imminent threats" of attack from loyalist paramilitaries including the West Belfast Ulster Defence Association, the IFJ said in a statement.

One journalist was alerted by police in the middle of the night while another has been issued with a "shoot to kill threat and is also at risk of entrapment and attack," the Brussels-based industry organisation said.

"We condemn these attacks which seek to suppress independent reporting in a democracy," said IFJ general secretary Anthony Bellanger.

"Those responsible for these threats must be identified and held to account in the interest of press freedom.

" Northern Ireland was the site of "The Troubles", a 30 year-long sectarian conflict between loyalist and republican paramilitaries, and British security forces.

Some 3,500 were killed in violence over British rule of the province.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement saw most paramilitaries lay down their arms, however smaller dissident groups remain active and have integrated into organised crime.

In April 2019, journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by one such group during a riot in the Northern Irish border city of Londonderry, which is known to republicans as Derry.

Dissident republican paramilitary the New IRA took responsibility for the killing, but said it had been accidental.

Fears have been expressed that Britain's departure from the European Union will fuel paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland if Brexit results in a "hard" border with EU member Ireland.

Customs checks and military bases at the frontier were a frequent target during the Troubles.