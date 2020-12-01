UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Federation Slams Paramilitary Threats To N.Irish Reporters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:18 PM

Journalist federation slams paramilitary threats to N.Irish reporters

The International Federation of Journalists on Tuesday condemned paramilitary death threats against two Northern Irish reporters, highlighting dangers to the press in the province where a correspondent was slain last year

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The International Federation of Journalists on Tuesday condemned paramilitary death threats against two Northern Irish reporters, highlighting dangers to the press in the province where a correspondent was slain last year.

Two journalists working for the Sunday World newspaper were contacted by police last weekend over "imminent threats" of attack from loyalist paramilitaries including the West Belfast Ulster Defence Association, the IFJ said in a statement.

One journalist was alerted by police in the middle of the night while another has been issued with a "shoot to kill threat and is also at risk of entrapment and attack," the Brussels-based industry organisation said.

"We condemn these attacks which seek to suppress independent reporting in a democracy," said IFJ general secretary Anthony Bellanger.

"Those responsible for these threats must be identified and held to account in the interest of press freedom.

" Northern Ireland was the site of "The Troubles", a 30 year-long sectarian conflict between loyalist and republican paramilitaries, and British security forces.

Some 3,500 were killed in violence over British rule of the province.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement saw most paramilitaries lay down their arms, however smaller dissident groups remain active and have integrated into organised crime.

In April 2019, journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by one such group during a riot in the Northern Irish border city of Londonderry, which is known to republicans as Derry.

Dissident republican paramilitary the New IRA took responsibility for the killing, but said it had been accidental.

Fears have been expressed that Britain's departure from the European Union will fuel paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland if Brexit results in a "hard" border with EU member Ireland.

Customs checks and military bases at the frontier were a frequent target during the Troubles.

Related Topics

Dead Attack World Police Democracy European Union Londonderry Belfast Ireland SITE Brexit April Border Sunday 2019 From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Special monitoring teams constituted to rid people ..

26 seconds ago

COVID-19 spreading in country through PDM gatherin ..

28 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Russia-Uruguay Relations Offer Great D ..

31 seconds ago

US Sanctions Garzon Network for Aiding Clan Del Go ..

2 minutes ago

EU Holds Defense, Security Consultations With Viet ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif not to be allowed to do politics on ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.