Journalist Harassment on Rise in Iran as Presidential Campaign Begins - IFJ

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists on Wednesday condemned the Iranian government's use of the judiciary to harass and prosecute critical journalists, and called for a safe environment for Iranian journalists to cover the upcoming presidential election freely.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has intensified judicial pressures, and harassment of independent and critical journalists as the campaign for the presidential election begins. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemns the use of the judiciary to harass and prosecute journalists for simply doing their job and calls for Iranian media workers to be able to cover the election without facing harassment," the organization said.

According to IFJ, Iran has deepened judicial pressure and harassment of independent journalists as the campaign for the presidential election begins.

Many journalists disclosed they received a judicial warning from the government ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for June 18, in which only government-approved candidates can run.

Attempts by journalists to expose the alleged human rights violations of the judiciary head, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeesi, is greeted with pressure and judicial intimidation, the organization added.

A reporter for the Iran state newspaper, Ehsan Badaghi, narrated how he was cautioned by the head of the culture and media court to "observe the law" when writing about elections. Another journalist, frustrated about press intimidation, addressed the judicial authorities in a tweet, saying, 'Sir; Could you please give me a list of candidates we are allowed to criticize so that we just critique them?'.

Judicial intimidation and warnings also extend to social media activists, IFJ said.

A spokesperson for the judiciary, Gholamhosein Esmaily, acknowledged during a press conference that a warning has been issued to all media and news outlets concerning the election and campaigns.