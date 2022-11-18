UrduPoint.com

Journalist Investigating Sale Of Ukrainian Weapons In Europe Flees Germany - Producer

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Russian journalist Marina G., who has been investigating the sale of Ukrainian weapons in European countries and collaborated with Russian media, had to flee Germany because of police searches, her colleague, a producer at an independent television company, told Sputnik

Marina lives in Russia and Germany, she is married to a German citizen and has a residence permit. She also collaborates with some Russian news outlets, as well as with a small television company that makes films for Russian broadcaster RT.

"She participated in an investigation for the RT channel. We, independent journalists, are doing a big investigation into the sale of Ukrainian weapons. She was looking for people (for filming)," her producer said.

A few days ago, the journalist was staying at her husband's place in a small town near the German city of Frankfurt.

"And several police cars came to her yesterday. There were 10 police officers only in the house. They searched, seized all the gadgets. They gave her a search warrant and a seizure warrant for supporting, as they say, the war," the producer added.

According to the producer, the journalist might have attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies with her statements on social networks and the use of the letter Z, which has become an informal symbol of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

"The letter Z was in one of the posts many months ago," he said.

After the search, Marina believed that she could face a prison term, so she decided to urgently fly from Germany to Russia via Dubai. On Friday, she arrived in Moscow.

