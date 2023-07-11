Journalist Kidnapped in Western Mexico Found Alive - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The last of the three journalists kidnapped in the Mexican state of Nayarit has been found alive, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

The regional prosecutor's office earlier reported that one media worker was killed and one was found alive.

"Unfortunately, one of the three journalists kidnapped in Nayarit has been killed. This is bad news. Two were released and one was killed. More information about this unfortunate event will be provided at tomorrow's security speech," Lopez Obrador told a press conference.

Three journalists had been kidnapped in the region on different days last week, one of whom was found alive, the prosecutor's office said.

On Sunday, the Nayarit state prosecutor's office reported the discovery of the body of Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguez, a correspondent for a major Mexican newspaper, Jornada, with signs of violence in the municipality of Tepic. The last of the three journalists remained missing,

The investigation of the prosecutor's office focused on the professional activities of the victims. The three journalists are known to have collaborated on some projects.

According to Jornada, at least five media workers have been killed in Mexico this year. Articulo 19 organization estimated that 36 journalists had been killed in Mexico between 2019 and 2022 in connection with their professional activities.