Journalist Killed In Kabul Bomb Blast Targeting TV Workers: Officials

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:55 PM

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :A roadside bomb struck a minivan carrying employees of a private Afghan television channel in Kabul on Saturday, killing a journalist and the driver, the network's news director and officials said.

The pair died when the bus carrying 15 employees from Khurshid tv was struck, the channel's news director Jawed Farhad told AFP.

The interior ministry also confirmed the attack, saying the minivan had been targeted.

