Journalist Killed In Mexico's Notorious Guerrero State - Human Rights Commission

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 AM

Journalist Killed in Mexico's Notorious Guerrero State - Human Rights Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Mexican journalist Pablo Morrugares has been killed in the city of Iguala in Mexico's southwestern Guerrero state, a local human rights commission has announced.

In a Facebook statement on Sunday, the Guerrero human rights commission condemned the killing of Pablo Morrugares from P. M. Noticias. The commission called for an immediate investigation.

According to the Excelsior daily newspaper, the journalist was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday, when he was at a restaurant in Iguala with a police bodyguard.

Morrugares was investigating the activities of the "Los Tlacos" criminal group involved in drug trafficking, Excelsior said.

Pablo Morrugares and his wife survived an assassination attempt in 2016 and were under the protection of the police, according to local media reports.

Mexico's Guerrero state became the focus of public attention when 43 students disappeared there in 2014. They were abducted after participating in a protest against discriminatory hiring and funding practices in the city of Iguala.

