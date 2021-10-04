Journalist Mozheiko Detained in Belarus, Not in Russia - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Gennady Mozheiko, a journalist of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper, was detained by the Belarusian law enforcement agencies on the territory of the republic, the country's interior ministry said on Monday.

Earlier, Komsomolskaya Pravda and human rights center Viasna, not registered in Belarus, claimed that Mozheiko had been detained in Moscow.

"The specified citizen was detained on October 1 by Belarusian law enforcement agencies on the territory of our state within the framework of an initiated criminal case on the grounds of corpus delicti provided for in part 3 of article 130 (incitement of racial, national or religious hatred) and article 369 (insulting a government official) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said on Telegram.