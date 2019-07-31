UrduPoint.com
Journalist Murdered In Mexico: Watchdog

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:29 PM

Journalist murdered in Mexico: watchdog

A journalist was found dead Tuesday in the trunk of an abandoned car in Mexico, authorities said, as a media watchdog vowed to investigate whether his "murder" was connected to his work

The body of Rogelio Barragan, director of the Guerrero Al Instante portal, was found "with blunt injuries to the face and an injury to the brain area," the prosecutor's office in the central state of Morales reported without giving further details.

The body of Rogelio Barragan, director of the Guerrero Al Instante portal, was found "with blunt injuries to the face and an injury to the brain area," the prosecutor's office in the central state of Morales reported without giving further details.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which regularly ranks Mexico alongside war-torn Syria and Afghanistan as the world's most dangerous countries for news media, said the journalist had more than 10 years of experience.

"We will continue investigating more to be certain about whether his murder had to do with his work" at the portal which employs around a dozen journalists, RSF representative Balbina Flores told AFP.

He is the seventh journalist killed this year in Mexico, where more than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 amid a wave of violence linked to drug trafficking and political corruption.

The vast majority of those killings remain unpunished.

Last month journalist Norma Sarabia was gunned down in the southeastern state of Tabasco.

In May, crime reporter Francisco Romero was murdered in a resort town on Mexico's Caribbean coast after receiving threats.

Romero, who was enrolled in the Mexican government's protection program for journalists and human rights activists, was found dead in a pool of blood in his hometown of Playa del Carmen.

