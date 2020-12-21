UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad Killed In Afghanistan - Reporters Without Borders

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:10 PM

Journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad Killed in Afghanistan - Reporters Without Borders

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad, who had worked for several international media, was killed in the Afghan province of Ghazni, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Monday.

"Rahmatullah Nikzad, a journalist for several international media was killed this 12/21 in the province of #Ghazni. This is the 3rd targeted murder of an afghan journo within 6 weeks. RSF calls on the UN to take concrete measures to protect," the RSF said on Twitter.

Nikzad has worked with Al Jazeera and Associated Press. He was the head of the Ghazni Journalists' Union.

His killing is "an attack not on one person but on the entire Afghan journalistic community, which has raised the banner of freedom of expression in the most difficult of circumstances," Wahid Omar, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's adviser on public affairs, wrote in a statement.

The Taliban condemned the killing of the reporter, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, wrote.

"We are saddened to hear that a professional journalist, Rahmatullah Nekzad, has been martyred in Ghazni province. We strongly condemn this cowardly act and offer our condolences to the family of Mr. Nekzad. We consider this killing a loss for the country," Mujahid said.

Related Topics

Taliban Murder Attack Afghanistan United Nations Twitter Ghazni Ashraf Ghani Family Media

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

26 minutes ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

2 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

2 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.