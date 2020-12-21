Journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad Killed in Afghanistan - Reporters Without Borders

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad, who had worked for several international media, was killed in the Afghan province of Ghazni, the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Monday.

"Rahmatullah Nikzad, a journalist for several international media was killed this 12/21 in the province of #Ghazni. This is the 3rd targeted murder of an afghan journo within 6 weeks. RSF calls on the UN to take concrete measures to protect," the RSF said on Twitter.

Nikzad has worked with Al Jazeera and Associated Press. He was the head of the Ghazni Journalists' Union.

His killing is "an attack not on one person but on the entire Afghan journalistic community, which has raised the banner of freedom of expression in the most difficult of circumstances," Wahid Omar, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's adviser on public affairs, wrote in a statement.

The Taliban condemned the killing of the reporter, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, wrote.

"We are saddened to hear that a professional journalist, Rahmatullah Nekzad, has been martyred in Ghazni province. We strongly condemn this cowardly act and offer our condolences to the family of Mr. Nekzad. We consider this killing a loss for the country," Mujahid said.