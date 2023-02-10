UrduPoint.com

Journalist Seymour Hersh On Calls To Testify In Russian Duma: 'I Don't Do Politics'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh told Sputnik in response to a call for him to testify before the Russian Duma on this latest investigative piece on the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines that he stays away from politics.

"Many thanks, but I just do the story, not the politics, ever," Hersh said on Thursday when asked whether he would consider testifying before the Russian parliament.

Earlier on Thursday, Duma member Sultan Khamzaev told Sputnik that Hersh should be invited to the lower house of the Russian parliament to discuss in more detail his investigative piece on the blowing up of the North Stream pipelines in September 2022.

Khamzaev also said the discussion can be continued within the framework of the parliamentary commission investigating the United States' activities regarding biolaboratories in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Hersh wrote an investigative piece describing in detail how US deep-water divers had planted explosives under three of Russia's four Nord Stream pipelines. Hersh wrote, based on insider information from sources in the know, that the US detonated the explosives remotely on September 26, 2022, on the order of President Joe Biden.

Hersh reported that the explosives were planted during a NATO Baltic Sea exercise last summer and cited a source with direct knowledge of the US operational planning as saying that Norway played a key role in helping the United States organize the attack and keep the Swedish and Danish navies in the dark.

