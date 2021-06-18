Journalist Shot by Unknown Gunmen in Southeastern Mexico - Association

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Mexican journalist Gustavo Sanchez Cabrera was shot and killed by a group of unidentified armed men in the country's southeastern state of Oaxaca, the Mexican Association of Displaced and Assaulted Journalists reported on Thursday.

"Journalist Gustavo Sanchez Cabrera, editor of the Policiaca del ITSMO, was shot dead. He was first run over by a green car, then shot. He was together with his 15-year-old son.

Our condolences," the association posted on Twitter.

The incident reportedly took place in the town of Morro de Mazatan in Oaxaca state. Just last year, Cabrera survived a first assassination attempt.

This is the second murder of a journalist in Mexico since the beginning of the year. In March, a group of armed men kidnapped and later shot dead the editor of a local online publication, Benjamin Morales Hernandez of Noticias Xonoidag, in Mexico's northwestern state of Sonora.