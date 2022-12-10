UrduPoint.com

Journalist Taibbi Releases New Batch Of 'Twitter Files' On Removal Of Trump From Platform

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Journalist Matt Taibbi released a new batch of so-called Twitter Files in coordination with the social media platform's CEO, Elon Musk, on the removal of former US President Donald Trump's account in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot.

Taibbi has been releasing information based on internal company records in conjunction with Musk and other journalists. The latest installment, released Friday evening, focuses on the buildup to Trump's removal from Twitter.

"We'll show you what hasn't been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before January 6, decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more, against the backdrop of ongoing, documented interaction with Federal agencies," Taibbi said via Twitter.

While the bulk of internal debate leading to Trump's ban took place in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot, the intellectual framework for the move was laid in the preceding months, Taibbi said.

In October 2020, Twitter executives created a communications channel for discussions about election-related removals, particularly those involving "high-profile" accounts, according to internal records shared by Taibbi.

Twitter files released by Taibbi last week provided insight into "extraordinary steps" taken by the company to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election.

