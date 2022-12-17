Journalist Taibbi Says Twitter Contact With FBI About Moderation 'Constant and Pervasive'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) Journalist Matt Taibbi, who has been releasing so-called Twitter Files about the social media company's operations using internal documents, said that Twitter maintained constant and pervasive contact with Federal officials about moderating content on the platform.

"Twitter's contact with the FBI was constant and pervasive, as if it were a subsidiary," Taibbi said on Friday. "The #TwitterFiles show something new: agencies like the FBI and DHS (Department of Homeland Security) regularly sending social media content to Twitter through multiple entry points, pre-flagged for moderation."

There were over 150 emails exchanged between former Twitter Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth and the FBI from January 2020 to November 2022, Taibbi said.

The contact included a high number of requests by the FBI for Twitter to take action on purported election misinformation, according to Taibbi.

The FBI's requests for action included calls for moderation of joke tweets from low-follower accounts, Taibbi added.

Taibbi has been releasing the Twitter Files in coordination with new Twitter chief Elon Musk and other journalists. The disclosures have so far revealed information about suppression of reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop story and efforts to remove former US President Donald Trump from the platform following the January 6 Capitol riot.