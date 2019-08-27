UrduPoint.com
Journalist Vyshinsky Jailed In Ukraine Keeps Stance Against Prisoner Exchange

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 10:48 PM

Journalist Vyshinsky Jailed in Ukraine Keeps Stance Against Prisoner Exchange

RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who is jailed in Ukraine, has not changed his stance on a prisoner swap and will seek recognition of the charges against him in Ukraine as illegal, the journalist's lawyer, Andriy Domansky, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who is jailed in Ukraine, has not changed his stance on a prisoner swap and will seek recognition of the charges against him in Ukraine as illegal, the journalist's lawyer, Andriy Domansky, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Friday, Ukraine's Vesti media outlet reported that Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova had recently met with Vyshinsky to convince him of agreeing on a prisoner swap, an option that has been repeatedly rejected by the journalist.

"I spoke with Kirill. His position is the same as it was. He's not going to plead guilty," Domansky said.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison.

