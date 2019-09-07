Journalist Vyshinsky Released by Ukrainian Court Arrives in Moscow - Sputnik Correspondent

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, released by the Ukrainian court, has arrived in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The journalist said after getting off the plane that he was feeling well.

"I will think about health tomorrow, right now I am filled with adrenaline," he said.

A court in Kiev decided to release Vyshinsky on personal recognizance. The journalist agreed to show up for court hearings when requested, inform the court about change of address or job and refrain from speaking to witnesses.

The next hearing on his case is scheduled for September 16.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.