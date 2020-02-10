Journalist who reported Coronavirus from Wuhan goes missing

(@fidahassanain)

The reports quoting friends and family of the journalist say that Chen Qiushi has gone missing after he uploaded some videos on Coronavirus in Wuhan city, China.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10thd, 2020) A journalist who reported from Wuhan city over situation developed after outbreak of Coronavirus allegedly went missing last, the reports say here on Monday.

Chen Qiushi who uploaded videos of what he observed during his visit of various hospitals, funeral parlours and makeshift isolation wards, informing the world the consequences of Coronavirus in Wuhan—the epicenter of China.

The friends and family members of Chen Qiushi are concerned over missing of Chen Qiushi who are of the view that perhaps he has been taken up by the government authorities for reporting Coronavirus and its effects on the citizens.

“Please help me find Qiushi—my son,” the mother of Qiushi begged everyone online, especially his friends in Wuhan. “What has happened to my son?,” she asked his son’s friends online.

The reports say that Wuhan and Qingdao city police have said they do not know about Qiushi that where he is.

Amnesty International and others have expressed concerns about disappearance of Chen Qiushi, tweeting that “ A citizen journalist who reported from Wuhan is missing—friends say he was forcibly quarantined,”. It also said: “China must not use quarantine as a political tool to censor reporting on the coronavirus. If Chen Qiushi is in quarantine, the authorities must immediately reveal his whereabouts,”.

At least 900 people have died due to Coronavirus and over 40,000 are infected by it which the locals say surfaced last year from a market in Wuhan.