UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Who Reported Coronavirus From Wuhan Goes Missing

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:11 PM

Journalist who reported Coronavirus from Wuhan goes missing

The reports quoting friends and family of the journalist say that Chen Qiushi has gone missing after he uploaded some videos on Coronavirus in Wuhan city, China.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10thd, 2020) A journalist who reported from Wuhan city over situation developed after outbreak of Coronavirus allegedly went missing last, the reports say here on Monday.

Chen Qiushi who uploaded videos of what he observed during his visit of various hospitals, funeral parlours and makeshift isolation wards, informing the world the consequences of Coronavirus in Wuhan—the epicenter of China.

The friends and family members of Chen Qiushi are concerned over missing of Chen Qiushi who are of the view that perhaps he has been taken up by the government authorities for reporting Coronavirus and its effects on the citizens.

“Please help me find Qiushi—my son,” the mother of Qiushi begged everyone online, especially his friends in Wuhan. “What has happened to my son?,” she asked his son’s friends online.

The reports say that Wuhan and Qingdao city police have said they do not know about Qiushi that where he is.

Amnesty International and others have expressed concerns about disappearance of Chen Qiushi, tweeting that “ A citizen journalist who reported from Wuhan is missing—friends say he was forcibly quarantined,”. It also said: “China must not use quarantine as a political tool to censor reporting on the coronavirus. If Chen Qiushi is in quarantine, the authorities must immediately reveal his whereabouts,”.

At least 900 people have died due to Coronavirus and over 40,000 are infected by it which the locals say surfaced last year from a market in Wuhan.

Related Topics

World Police China Visit Died Qingdao Wuhan Market Family From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-Q says talks with govt are successful

12 minutes ago

Six People Killed, 11 Others Injured in Car Bomb B ..

13 minutes ago

Iran Intends to Continue Cooperation With Russia i ..

19 minutes ago

Merkel 'heir' gives up on 2021 candidacy: party so ..

19 minutes ago

European stock lose ground at open

19 minutes ago

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) se ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.