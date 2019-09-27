UrduPoint.com
Journalists Call Kiev's Denial Of 112 Ukraine Licenses Attempt To Limit Press Freedom

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

The decision of Ukraine's National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council to deny digital broadcasting licenses to several companies operating under the 112 Ukraine media group is an attempt to limit freedom of the press in the country, Sergiy Tomilenko, the head of the Ukrainian Union of Journalists, said on Friday

On Thursday, the council decided to not extend digital broadcasting licenses to five Ukrainian regional companies that broadcast under the 112 Ukraine group, justifying the move by saying that the firms had violated the terms of their licenses.

"The Ukrainian Union of Journalists considers the National Council's decision to be an attempt to limit the freedom of the press and introduce censorship [in Ukraine]," Tomilenko wrote on Facebook.

The journalist added that he considered the council to be biased against the media group because it had not allowed 112 Ukraine to operate under unified regional licenses, as the group had been requesting to do since 2018, following the lead of other Ukrainian channels that were able to do so.

The licenses of the five television channels expired last September. However, they continued to broadcast until the National Council announced its decision to deny them an extension.

The 112 Ukraine media group was previously targeted by the Ukrainian government in October 2018, when the parliament passed a resolution proposing that the National Council introduce sanctions against seven legal entities that own and control the 112 Ukraine and NewsOne channels for allegedly disseminating false information that contained military propaganda against Ukraine.

