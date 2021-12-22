Journalists Call on Polish President to Veto Bill on Media

Eighteen journalist associations, including the International Federation of Journalists and the European Federation of Journalists, urged Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday to veto a draft law approved by the Polish parliament that restricts foreign participation in the media

On December 17, Polish legislators adopted a bill that limits the share of non-European capital in local media to no more than 49%. The bill is yet to be signed by Duda.

The global journalist associations criticized the law, calling it an attempt to increase the government's control of the country's media in order to "ultimately engineer a shift in editorial position to one more favourable to the ruling party.

"The undersigned international media freedom and journalists groups are writing to urge you to apply a presidential veto to the so-called "Lex-TVN" amendment passed by the Sejm on December 17, which we believe poses a fundamental threat to media freedom and pluralism in Poland," the official statement reads.

The law specifically targets the country's biggest private broadcaster, US-owned TVN, and its news channel TVN24, according to the statement. Currently, US' Discovery owns a controlling 51% stake in the broadcaster.

The European Commission earlier condemned the bill for infringing on freedom of the media.