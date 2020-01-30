UrduPoint.com
Journalist's Car Set On Fire In Ukraine's Lviv, Investigation Ongoing - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:08 PM

Journalist's Car Set on Fire in Ukraine's Lviv, Investigation Ongoing - Police

A vehicle belonging to a reporter was set ablaze in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the regional police department said on Thursday, adding that an investigation was ongoing

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A vehicle belonging to a reporter was set ablaze in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the regional police department said on Thursday, adding that an investigation was ongoing.

"Today, January 30, a journalist contacted the Halytskyi district police department and said that at around midnight an unknown person set fire to her carMitsubishi Colt, which she parked near her house for the night," the police said.

According to the police, the journalist considers this arson attack to be related to her professional work. Police have begun an investigation and opened a criminal case.

Earlier in the day, the Radio Svoboda journalist, Galina Tereschuk, wrote on her Facebook page that a masked man set fire to her vehicle.

