Journalists from 24 countries including Pakistan visit Xinjiang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A group of journalists from 24 countries visited Northwest China 's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region interacted extensively with local farmers, students, clerics, workers as well as trainees at vocational education and training centers.

The journalists, from countries including China, the United States, Russia, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran visited areas in Xinjiang from July 14 to 22 at the invitation of China's State Council Information Office, according to local media here on Tuesday.

At the Xinjiang International Convention & Exhibition Center, the media delegation watched an exhibition on major terrorist cases in the region.

In recent years, Xinjiang has focused on the prevention of terrorism by striking at the root and source of the problems. There have been no violent terror crimes in Xinjiang in the past 30 months, authorities said.

At the vocational education and training centers in the city of Artux and the counties of Shule, Wensu and Moyu, the journalists inquired in great detail about the life and education of the trainees.

The trainees study Mandarin, knowledge on laws, and take practical courses on dressmaking, auto repair, hairdressing, e-commerce, electrical work, planting and farming.

At the center in Shule County, the journalists were impressed by the spacious buildings, well-equipped lodging facilities as well as the ethnic dance performances by the trainees.

During the nine-day tour, the delegation visited a number of religious institutions, including the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in the regional capital Urumqi and the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar, and inquired about the training of religious personnel and the maintenance of religious places.

The journalists also visited the Xinjiang Muqam Art Troupe in Urumqi, the handicrafts bazaar in the old city of Kashgar and the Kirgiz embroidery research center in Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture. They interviewed local artists and craftsmen and watched a number of cultural performances by the artists.

They visited the Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, the economic development zone in Kashgar and some village factories in southern Xinjiang and were impressed by the social and economic progress in the region.

Abrar Naseem Wahla, an anchor from Pakistan Television, said he saw local governments in Xinjiang are stepping up infrastructure construction, such as building roads, hospitals and tourist centers, and are working to provide more job opportunities for local residents.

The delegation also visited Kekeya in the Aksu Prefecture, a place located on the edge of the Taklimakan Desert.