UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists In Ukraine Attacked 40 Times In 2020 - Trade Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Journalists in Ukraine Attacked 40 Times in 2020 - Trade Union

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Ukraine's National Union of Journalists has been alerted to 40 cases of violence against media workers this year, Sergiy Tomilenko, the trade union's president, said on Monday.

"The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine recorded 10 incidents of physical violence against media workers in June. Three of them occurred during the filming of quarantine violations. A total of 40 incidents of violence against media were recorded in the first six months of 2020," Tomilenko wrote on Facebook.

Tomilenko also said he had asked the media watchdog with the Vienna-based Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to assess the latest changes to the bill on Ukrainian media.

Harlem Desir criticized the draft submitted to parliament in January for trying to legalize state interference.

Tomilenko called for scrutiny of the revamped legislation to see whether it was in breach of Ukraine's commitments to OSCE values, such as freedom of speech. He added that OSCE experts had been invited to a debate on the bill organized by the journalists' union.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Parliament Facebook January June 2020 Media

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

4 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

34 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

3 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.