Journalists, Including RIA Novosti Correspondent, Detained In Minsk 'for Identity Check'
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:14 PM
Several journalists, including RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov, were detained in Minsk near the Dynamo Stadium for a document check
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Several journalists, including RIA Novosti correspondent Kirill Rubtsov, were detained in Minsk near the Dynamo Stadium for a document check.
Journalists Andrei Shavlyugo of Belapan and Mikita Vedovertov of Komsomolskaya Pravda were also detained, the correspondent said.
According to him and Belarusian media, a total of eight journalists were detained, all of them were taken to the Oktyabrskiy district police department.
The RIA Novosti correspondent said that he had presented a journalist ID to police officers during the detention.