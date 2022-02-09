Journalists Not Allowed to Accompany US Troops Deployed in Eastern Europe - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The US news organizations have voiced alarm that journalists have not been allowed to embed with the US troops sent to Eastern Europe to bolster NATO amid tensions with Russia, CNN said on Wednesday, citing a joint letter circulated by several outlets.

Earlier in the month, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced Washington's decision to temporarily deploy additional US troops in Eastern Europe. Kirby said that a 1,000-member squadron would be moved from Germany to Romania and join 900 US soldiers already in the country. The first 100 US soldiers have already arrived in Romania as part of the deployment on Tuesday.

"Despite numerous requests from media organizations, no journalist has yet been allowed to accompany these troops and bring their stories home," the CNN said, quoting the letter by Military.

com, the Military Times, and Task & Purpose outlets.

The media organizations have stressed that the US public has a "right to know how and what their troops are doing and how their tax Dollars are spent," according to the CNN.

On Tuesday, Kirby told the reporters that he was the one responsible for decisions regarding media access to military operations and that the Pentagon was currently trying to determine what would be the "appropriate level of media access here," the CNN said.

Journalists have reportedly voiced concern that blocking the embedding with the US troops in Europe sets a dangerous precedent that could affect the future transparency of US military missions.