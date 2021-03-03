Journalists of Banned Ukrainian Opposition TV Channels Hold Rally in Kiev - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Journalists of Ukrainian opposition television channels ZIK, NewsOne and 112 Ukraine, which were recently suspended by the government, on Wednesday held a rally in central Kiev jointly with opposition activists, the newly created Pershiy Nezalezhny (First Independent) broadcaster reported.

In early February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a five-year ban order on television channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, in addition to sanctioning their owner, Taras Kozak, who is a member of parliament from the Opposition Platform ” For Life party. The tv channels were taken off the airwaves but remained available on YouTube.

According to the broadcaster, activists gathered near Mariyinsky Park in central Kiev and tried to convene an appeal to EU Council President Charles Michel regarding the illegal actions of the authorities.

They urged Michel, who is on an official visit to Kiev, for an in-person meeting.

The journalists from the banned outlets collectively launched Pershiy Nezalezhny on February 26. One hour after the launch of programming, the broadcaster announced that they had been disconnected from satellite cable services at the request of the Security Council of Ukraine.

Journalists and activists are holding posters with a slogan calling for freedom of speech. Some of them have their mouths sealed with duct tape, symbolizing an assault against freedom of speech in Ukraine.