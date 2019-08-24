UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalists Returning From Hong Kong Searched By Chinese Border Guards - Association

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:27 PM

Journalists Returning From Hong Kong Searched by Chinese Border Guards - Association

Foreign journalists traveling between Hong Kong and mainland China have been subjected to detentions and searches by China's border officials, who paid special attention to their electronic devices, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Foreign journalists traveling between Hong Kong and mainland China have been subjected to detentions and searches by China's border officials, who paid special attention to their electronic devices, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) reported on Saturday.

The protests in Hong Kong do not show signs of abating, which makes the city catnip for members of the media, who report on the events, including the confrontations between protesters and the police.

"Journalists traveling through Beijing and Shenzhen have been subjected to such searches, which have in some cases involved detention of several hours. Officials have searched phones, cameras, and laptops belonging to journalists who work for at least five organizations headquartered in North America, Europe and Australia," the organization said in its statement.

The FCCC condemned such actions by the Chinese authorities and advised journalists to be careful on their return from Hong Kong to the mainland.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement, demanding not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, but also resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, retraction of government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, independent inquiry into the police's actions, releasing everyone arrested in the clashes with the police.

Related Topics

Riots Police Australia Europe China Shenzhen Beijing Hong Kong June Border Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UK 'disappointed' by North Korea missile launch

4 minutes ago

England set 359 to win third Ashes Test

4 minutes ago

No amount of brutality can suppress Kashmiris' res ..

6 minutes ago

Sri Lanka drops Mathews, Perera for New Zealand T2 ..

6 minutes ago

Advisor education stresses upon youth to play role ..

6 minutes ago

Indian authorities shift 30 more political prisone ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.