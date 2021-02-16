The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Tuesday called on the Belarusian authorities to cease the persecution of reporters and human rights defenders in the country, following reports of morning detentions and police raids of their homes and offices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Tuesday called on the Belarusian authorities to cease the persecution of reporters and human rights defenders in the country, following reports of morning detentions and police raids of their homes and offices.

The IFJ reported that riot police officers on Tuesday morning conducted several detentions, searches and raids targeting journalist unions and human rights organizations across Belarus. It specified that the investigators were tasked to identify the alleged sources of funding for post-election riots, which broke after the results of the 9 August 2020 presidential election came into force.

"This is another blatant attack on press freedom and we strictly condemn the targeting of our colleagues at BAJ [Belarusian Association of Journalists] and other journalists and human rights defenders. We demand Lukashenko's government to stop once for all its harassment against the press.

We also call on international organisations to take strict measures to support press freedom in Belarus," IFJ President Younes Mjahed said, as cited by the watchdog's statement.

The IFJ was joined in its call by the Reporters Without Borders organization, which reported that the security forces in Belarus "visited" BAJ President Andrei Bastunets and spokesman Barys Haretski, and searched the homes and offices of other 11 journalists. The NGO branded the police actions as "unacceptable."

The presidential election in Belarus officially saw the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko enter his sixth term, a matter followed by violent rallies across the country, marked by violence and clashes between protesters and the police. In the meantime, as the demonstrations continue, the opposition refuses to recognize Lukashenko's victory, many Western countries have also expressed concerns over claims of electoral fraud and violence during the riots.