Journalists Unite to Urge HRC to Address Violations of Freedom of Expression in Turkey

A conglomerate of journalist and human rights organizations led by the International and European Federation of Journalists (IFJ and EFJ) said on Wednesday that they had called upon the UN Human Rights Council to vocally address the violation of journalists' rights and exacerbating oppression of freedom of expression in Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A conglomerate of journalist and human rights organizations led by the International and European Federation of Journalists (IFJ and EFJ) said on Wednesday that they had called upon the UN Human Rights Council to vocally address the violation of journalists' rights and exacerbating oppression of freedom of expression in Turkey

"Ahead of the 42nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), we, the undersigned human rights and journalists' organisations, call on your delegation to speak out and address the Turkish government's repressive campaign against freedom of expression. The Council must not continue to ignore such a blatant violation of Turkey's international human rights law obligations and commitments," the journalists wrote in a letter to the HRC.

The group has added that the situation with freedom of expression in Turkey had been declining since 2016 and is now "critical."

"The right to hold and express dissenting opinions and to access information has been systematically undermined by the Turkish government in an intensive crackdown on journalists and independent media, academics, civil society, oppositional voices and the judiciary," the letter read.

According to the text, the government abused the underground accusations in terrorism propaganda to put at least 138 journalists in jail, with hundreds more currently on trial facing lengthy sentences, and shut down at least 170 media outlets and thousands of websites.

Last week, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe raised concerns over the arrests of journalists covering the protests that sparked in Turkey after Ankara's decision to remove pro-minority mayors in Kurds-dominated provinces.

Following a short-lived rebellion in Ankara in July 2016, the Turkish government has cracked down on those suspected of having links to the coup. Thousands were arrested state and military personnel, civil activists, journalists and teachers among them and tens of thousands more have been dismissed or suspended.