Joy, Dark Fears As Far-right AfD Wins East German Vote
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Erfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The mood was jubilant Sunday among supporters of the far-right AfD after the party triumphed in a regional election pundits labelled a political earthquake.
To them, the hero of the hour was Bjoern Hoecke, the former history teacher running in the state of Thuringia who delivered the Alternative for Germany (AfD)'s biggest victory to date.
"He absolutely had to win," said party faithful Patrick Teichmann, 32, his eyes sparkling with joy at the rise of the party which has vowed to deport illegal immigrants.
Wearing a T-shirt carrying Hoecke's signature, he described the 52-year-old state party leader as "the only politician who has any sense these days".
The vote count was ongoing late Sunday, but the AfD looked to have won its first regional election victory with around 33 percent, delivering a blow to the government of centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
In the Thuringian state capital Erfurt, Teichmann, a vegetable grower, was savouring the moment with friends.
They were on a street halfway between the AfD's closed-door election party in a traditional restaurant and an anti-fascist demonstration held under heavy police watch.
When the first results were announced, Hoecke, a slim man with piercing blue eyes, had briefly appeared before the media with his arms raised, hailing "a historic victory".
Teichmann was certain that bigger things lie ahead for Hoecke, who hails from western Germany, voicing hope that "he can still save" Thuringia and then the rest of the country.
