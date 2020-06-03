UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joy In Gaza As Mosques Reopen After Pandemic Closure

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 06:56 PM

Joy in Gaza as mosques reopen after pandemic closure

Mosques in the Gaza Strip reopened on Wednesday after a 70-day closure due to the coronavirus, with one worshipper saying he was "overjoyed" despite fears over the pandemic

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Mosques in the Gaza Strip reopened on Wednesday after a 70-day closure due to the coronavirus, with one worshipper saying he was "overjoyed" despite fears over the pandemic.

Wearing a black face mask, an imam in Gaza City led the call to prayer as mosques reopened across the Palestinian enclave with health measures in place.

Worshippers were told to wear face masks inside mosques, which would be regularly disinfected as a precautionary measure, Gaza's religious affairs ministry said.

Children and sick people were told not to attend prayers.

In Gaza City, worshipper Khader Mussa said he was "overjoyed" to attend dawn prayers but had also been careful to protect his health.

"I got there just two minutes before the start of prayer to avoid contact with other worshippers and then left at the end, without shaking hands with anyone," the 40-year-old told AFP.

The strip has registered around 60 coronavirus cases and one death, all among Gazans returning to the enclave who have been quarantined on arrival.

After the virus was first detected on March 22, mosques, restaurants and universities were closed.

Some mosques opened their doors 10 days ago for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which celebrates the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, but Wednesday marked a full reopening.

"We are happy mosques have opened," said Muhammad Hamad, wearing a face mask.

"We thank God, who protected us from the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip," he added.

The United Nations has warned that a COVID-19 outbreak in Gaza could be disastrous, given its high population density, soaring poverty rates and weak health system.

Gaza is ruled by Islamist movement Hamas, a foe of Israel, which has held the strip under a crippling blockade since 2007.

Two million Palestinians are crowded into the narrow strip of land between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Egypt Gaza March God Prayer Muslim All From Million Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine stu ..

22 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad seeks private hospit ..

23 seconds ago

UNODC kicks off Virtual Advocacy Campaign against ..

25 seconds ago

US private employment falls 2.76 mn in May: ADP

27 seconds ago

138 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

28 seconds ago

UK's Johnson condemns George Floyd killing, calls ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.