Dili, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Jose Da Costa Guterres hobbled on crutches in East Timor's searing tropical heat on Tuesday as he inched his way past traffic to Pope Francis's huge mass an hour-and-a-half's walk away.

Nearly half the majority Catholic country's 1.3 million people were estimated to have braved the summer heat like Guterres and made their way to the coastal Tasitolu area of the capital Dili to hear the pope's sermon.

Guterres was determined to hear Francis speak even despite leg injuries suffered in a recent car accident.

"I am very happy today because I can feel a feeling I've never felt before," the 49-year-old said.

"Today, I feel like Christ is in my heart."

The pope was welcomed like a rock star on Monday in the seaside city, where worshippers lined roadsides and even climbed trees and rooftops to catch a glimpse of the papal convoy.

The crowds erupted in screams again on Tuesday as Francis arrived for his open-air mass, where the 87-year-old pontiff spent several hours in the tropical heat.

Firefighters sprayed water over the crowds to keep them cool, while East Timor Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao gave water to dancers awaiting Francis.

"It's very hot but no problem for us, we come to Tasitolu to pray for Pope Francis. I don't care about this," said Cecilia Saniza, 29, who arrived early in the morning.

"I want the blessing from Pope Francisco.

"

Some pilgrims stayed in tents overnight to secure a spot.

Colonel Domingos Soares, a commander of East Timor's military, said 4,000 soldiers and police officers had been deployed to secure the mass.

Dili ground to a halt for the main event of the pope's three-day visit.

The airport was closed to civilian flights for the entire visit and roads were clogged on Tuesday with devotees packed onto pickup trucks, buses and scooters.

Nuns were among devotees who lined sidewalks as they walked towards Tasitolu to avoid the traffic. As many as 300,000 were registered for the mass but hundreds of thousands more were expected outside.

Many flew Vatican and East Timor flags and held yellow-and-white umbrellas bearing the Holy See's logo to shield themselves from the sun.

Milena Soares Abrantes arrived more than six hours early to secure a spot to see Francis, who sat at a $1 million altar next to a large crucifix.

"It's very important for Timorese people because we face a lot of struggle in our lives," 53-year-old Abrantes said.

"Our Pope Francis always reminds us to be united."

Some carried gifts for Francis but others were just happy to catch a glimpse of the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

"I am so excited," said Abrantes.

"It's such a blessing to be here."