JP Morgan Chase 4Q profits dip to $10.4 bn, but tops estimates

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :JP Morgan Chase reported a dip in fourth-quarter profits Friday as higher costs for employee compensation offset a benefit from an improving economy that has reduced reserves in case of defaults.

Earnings came in at $10.4 billion, down 14 percent from the year ago period. The results included $1.8 billion in reserve releases from funds that were set aside earlier in the pandemic in case of bad loans.