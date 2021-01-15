UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JPMorgan Chase Scores Record Profit, Lowers Reserves For Bad Loans

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:32 PM

JPMorgan Chase scores record profit, lowers reserves for bad loans

JPMorgan Chase reported Friday a jump in fourth-quarter profits on strength in investment banking and some consumer lending businesses as it released some reserves taken earlier in the pandemic

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ):JPMorgan Chase reported Friday a jump in fourth-quarter profits on strength in investment banking and some consumer lending businesses as it released some reserves taken earlier in the pandemic.

The biggest US bank by assets reported record quarterly profits of $12.1 billion, up 42.4 percent from the year-ago levels, while revenues rose 3.3 percent to 29.2 billion.

The profits included $1.9 billion in credit benefits, reflecting that the bank now expects fewer loan defaults compared with last year when coronavirus shutdowns prompted JPMorgan to set aside huge reserves in case of a much sharper economic downturn.

Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the reserve releases reflect positive vaccine and stimulus developments, but added that the bank still has $30 billion in credit reserves in case things take a turn for the worse.

Related Topics

Loan Bank From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Skyscrapers, metro trains, astronauts inspire tale ..

50 minutes ago

Guardiola warns against scapegoating Premier Leagu ..

36 minutes ago

Jansen replaces Baartman in South Africa squad for ..

36 minutes ago

Mexico accuses DEA of fabricating ex-defence chief ..

39 minutes ago

Pelosi tasks general with security review after US ..

39 minutes ago

WHO committee against vaccination proof for foreig ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.