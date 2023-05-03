UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023

JPMorgan Declines Comment on Possibility of Processing 40 Russian Grain Export Payments

US bank JPMorgan Chase declined to comment on media reports that it could process another 40 Russian grain export payments as part of the UN efforts to save the Black Sea grain deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) US bank JPMorgan Chase declined to comment on media reports that it could process another 40 Russian grain export payments as part of the UN efforts to save the Black Sea grain deal.

"We are declining to comment," JPMorgan spokesperson Brian Marchiony told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the situation, that JPMorgan Chase & Co could process another 40 Russian grain export payments in order to support efforts to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The United Nations is currently working with Russia's Rosselkhozbank on the issue, the report said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that a new round of consultations on the grain deal with the participation of a UN representative will be held in Moscow on May 5.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the conflict. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports amid Western sanctions.

The deal has since been extended twice and is due to expire on May 18 unless Russia agrees to renew it.

Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns that the part of the deal regarding Russian exports has not been fulfilled. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov raised the issue at a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York last month.

