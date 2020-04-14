UrduPoint.com
JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Profits Hit As They Build Reserves For Bad Loans

Tue 14th April 2020

Earnings plunged at JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo Tuesday as both US banking giants set aside billions of dollars to cover loans vulnerable to the economic devastation from coronavirus shutdowns

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ):Earnings plunged at JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo Tuesday as both US banking giants set aside billions of dollars to cover loans vulnerable to the economic devastation from coronavirus shutdowns.

Pointing to what Chief Executive Jamie Dimon called the "likelihood of a fairly severe recession," JPMorgan booked reserves of nearly $8.3 billion, including a build of $6.8 billion in the first quarter.

Wells Fargo announced a reserve build of $3.3 billion. Like their counterparts at JPMorgan, Wells Fargo executives signaled the number would rise further.

"If confidence does deteriorate and the shelters-in-place stay on for longer, it wouldn't surprise me if the loss estimates would have to go up," Wells Fargo Chief Executive Charlie Scharf told analysts on a conference call.

"There's more downside than upside given the uncertainty in this environment." The reserves led to staggering drops in first-quarter profits at both banks. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and other large banks report later this week.

Like other key US sectors, banks had enjoyed relatively prosperous conditions until government officials rapidly instituted a series of lockdown measures beginning in March to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus, shocking the economy and sending millions into unemployment.

Both banks are granting relief in the wake of downturn, with JPMorgan allowing a 90-day grace period on mortgage or credit card payments and Wells Fargo suspending property foreclosure sales.

