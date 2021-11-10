JSC Russian Helicopters to Debut Wide Range Military Equipment at Dubai Exhibition - CEO

(@imziishan)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Rotorcraft designer and manufacturer Russian Helicopters will present military equipment for the first time at the Dubai Air Show, scheduled for later in November, Andrey Boginsky, the company's CEO, said on Wednesday.

"This is probably the first time we are taking military equipment to Dubai. This is the Mi-28 (helicopter), an export version, and the Ka-52 helicopter, also an export version," Boginsky told reporters after the opening ceremony of the construction of a new workshop at the Kazan helicopter factory.

The company will present a "fairly wide" line of equipment at the air show, due to be held from November 14-18, he added.

Boginsky recalled that two years ago his firm brought an Ansat helicopter to Dubai. This year, it will present an Ansat helicopter with the brand of the Russian luxury carmaker Aurus, as well as the same vehicle with a medical module; business Jet and Superjet in the style of Aurus; as well as K-226 and Mi-171A2 helicopters, he explained.

The company is negotiating with partners in different countries on the sale of helicopters of the Aurus brand. In Dubai, the main focus will be North African and middle Eastern markets, Boginsky said.