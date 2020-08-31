UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge At MH17 Hearing Rules That Compensation Claims Should Be Filed By February

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Judge at MH17 Hearing Rules That Compensation Claims Should Be Filed by February

Relatives of those who died in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 should file their cases for compensation by February 1, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at a hearing on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Relatives of those who died in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 should file their cases for compensation by February 1, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said at a hearing on Monday.

"With regard to the time to submit claims for compensation, the court will determine that these have to be submitted by ultimately February 1, 2021," Steenhuis said, before suspending hearings until September 28.

Earlier in the day, a lawyer representing the relatives of the victims said that the lawsuits would be filed by this date.

The trial, which began in the Netherlands in March, has four defendants - Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko.

After taking off from Amsterdam, flight MH17 was downed by a missile in the Donetsk region while en route to Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board the aircraft died in the incident.

Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbas region have accused each other of shooting down the aircraft. The Russian authorities have criticized the Dutch investigation for ignoring radar data presented by Moscow, which it says shows that the plane was shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Moscow Russia Died Kuala Lumpur Amsterdam Donetsk Netherlands February March September All From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

9 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

9 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

39 minutes ago

Russian Shipyard Postpones Handing Over Gremyashch ..

3 minutes ago

Arctic Fires Drive CO2 Emissions Beyond 2019 Level ..

3 minutes ago

US, India May Sign Trade Deal Before November Elec ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.