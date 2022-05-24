UrduPoint.com

Judge Blocks Plans To End Policy That Mitigated Migration On US Southern Border - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Judge Blocks Plans to End Policy That Mitigated Migration on US Southern Border - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) A US federal judge blocked the Biden administration's plans to lift a Trump-era health policy rule, formally known as Title 42, that has helped mitigate the surge of illegal immigrants arriving through the US border with Mexico, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

The Biden administration planned to end Title 42 on Monday. The rule allows US border authorities to immediately reject the entry and stay of illegal immigrants on the basis of posing a potential threat to public health and expel them out of the United States.

"Federal Court stops Biden from ending Title 42," Abbott said on Friday. "The court granted a nationwide injunction to keep Title 42 in place."

Related Topics

Governor United States Mexico Border From Court

Recent Stories

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakis ..

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

6 hours ago
 Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most I ..

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

6 hours ago
 Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

6 hours ago
 ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of ..

ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of Bishops in September

6 hours ago
 Govt decides to take hard decisions in national in ..

Govt decides to take hard decisions in national interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.