Judge Blocks Plans to End Policy That Mitigated Migration on US Southern Border - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) A US federal judge blocked the Biden administration's plans to lift a Trump-era health policy rule, formally known as Title 42, that has helped mitigate the surge of illegal immigrants arriving through the US border with Mexico, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

The Biden administration planned to end Title 42 on Monday. The rule allows US border authorities to immediately reject the entry and stay of illegal immigrants on the basis of posing a potential threat to public health and expel them out of the United States.

"Federal Court stops Biden from ending Title 42," Abbott said on Friday. "The court granted a nationwide injunction to keep Title 42 in place."