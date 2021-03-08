UrduPoint.com
Judge Delays Start Of Jury Selection In George Floyd Murder Trial

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:13 PM

Judge delays start of jury selection in George Floyd murder trial

The judge hearing the murder trial of the police officer charged with killing George Floyd delayed the start of jury selection on Monday

Minneapolis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The judge hearing the murder trial of the police officer charged with killing George Floyd delayed the start of jury selection on Monday.

The process had been scheduled to begin on Monday morning in the trial of former policeman Derek Chauvin, but Judge Peter Cahill delayed it until at least Tuesday.

Prosecutors had asked for a delay pending consideration by another court of whether a third-degree murder charge could be reinstated against Chauvin.

More Stories From World

